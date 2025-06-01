Lokmata Ahilyabai Holkar’s life is a guiding light for double-engine govt: CM Yogi

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday said that no force can stop a society inspired by its national heroes and heroines, citing Lokmata Ahilyabai Holkar’s life as a shining example.

Speaking at a grand seminar in Agra under the Punyashlok Lokmata Ahilyabai Holkar Janma Trishatabdi Varsh Smriti Abhiyan 2025, he recalled how Ahilyabai restored temples during the Mughal era, preserving India’s cultural and spiritual identity.

Praising Ahilyabai Holkar as the legendary queen of the Malwa Empire—spanning parts of present-day Madhya Pradesh and Maharashtra—CM Yogi began his address by calling Agra the sacred land of Brajbhoomi, blessed by Lord Krishna.

He described the event as a proud and meaningful occasion, warmly welcoming Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar, his wife Sudesh Dhankhar, and Haryana Governor Bandaru Dattatreya to Agra.

The Chief Minister said Ahilyabai Holkar’s contributions to women, artisans, farmers, youth, security, and India’s cultural heritage remain unforgettable and commendable. He noted her extraordinary efforts in restoring major temples across the country, using her personal wealth instead of the royal treasury.

CM Yogi shared that Ahilyabai Holkar helped rebuild sacred places such as the Jagannath Temple in Puri, Gaya temples, Kashi Vishwanath, Kedarnath, Mahakaleshwar, Omkareshwar, Somnath, Bhimashankar, and Rameshwaram temples. “She lived for only 70 years, but her personality continues to guide and inspire us,” he said.

The Chief Minister said that the double-engine government draws inspiration from Lokmata’s life. He mentioned key welfare schemes such as Lakhpati Didi, Beti Bachao Beti Padhao, Matru Vandana Yojana, and the Atmanirbhar Bharat campaign in this context.

He also linked her legacy to the grand revival of spiritual centres like Kashi Vishwanath Dham, the Ram Temple in Ayodhya, Mahakal Lok in Ujjain, and the ongoing works at Kedarnath, Badrinath, Somnath, and Rameshwaram.

He added that Lokmata Ahilyabai had empowered the Malwa kingdom with self-defence capabilities—an approach that resonates in India’s modern military actions.

“Today, our armed forces strike back with strength, as seen in surgical and air strikes against terrorism. When Pakistan supports terrorists, India responds across the border. Our Air Force even destroyed their air defence system — this resolve draws inspiration from Lokmata’s visionary legacy,” he said.

CM Yogi also highlighted the transformation in Uttar Pradesh, contrasting his administration’s strict law-and-order stance with previous governments that, he said, sheltered mafias. As a mark of respect, a medical college in Auraiya has been named after Lokmata Ahilyabai Holkar. “Earlier, her name was even removed from degree colleges. Today, we proudly honour her legacy,” he remarked.

He praised Devi Ahilyabai’s contributions to women and handloom artisans, noting how she brought global recognition to Mahishmati’s sarees—much like Banarasi sarees are celebrated today. “Her comprehensive plans for women’s welfare continue to inspire even now,” he stated.

The event was graced by Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar and his wife Sudesh Dhankhar, along with Haryana Governor Bandaru Dattatreya. The seminar was organised under the leadership of Union Minister Prof SP Singh Baghel, who also convened the event.

Other prominent dignitaries present included Maharashtra Legislative Council Chairman Shriram Shinde, MPs VK Parthasarathy and Vachaspati Nagaraju, former Deputy CM of Goa Chandrakant Kavlekar, and programme chairperson Hari Singh.

Several ministers from the Uttar Pradesh government, Members of Parliament, MLAs, and other public representatives were also in attendance. Many members from the Pal and Baghel communities participated in the gathering.