Lokmata Ahilyabai Holkar is not just a historical figure or event, but a life philosophy for all of us: Vice President

Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar said that the birth anniversary of Lokmata Ahilyabai Holkar is not a date and historical event, but a life philosophy for all of us.

“We have to take a pledge that we will follow their ideals. Lokmata was a representative of the great tradition of India in difficult times, where religion, culture, and governance flowed in the same stream. Somnath in Gujarat, Kashi Vishwanath, Mahakaleshwar, Omkareshwar, Badrinath, Kedarnath, Bhimashankar, Rameswaram, Gokarna, and many temples were reborn with her hands. Veerangana Ahilyabai Holkar is an inspiration for us,” he said.

The Vice President was addressing a seminar organised under the Trishbadi Smriti Abhiyan-2025, the birth anniversary of Maharani Ahilyabai Holkar, held at GIC Ground here on Sunday.

He addressed the ceremony in the presence of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

Dhankhar said that the creation and conservation of culture is very important.

“Destroyer Aurangzeb brutally attacked Kashi Vishwanath, and after 100 years, Ahilyabai Holkar built the temple in Kashi Vishwanath, showing her foresight,” he said.

Referring to the current scenario, the Vice President said the entire country is overwhelmed by the miraculous transformation there. Observing the panoramic ghats fills one with a sense of bliss. This work has been done by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The Vice President further said, “Yogi Adityanath believes in visionary work. In December 2021, he unveiled the statue of Adi Shankaracharya and Lokmata Ahilyabai Holkar at Kashi Vishwanath. Yogi Adityanath did the work done by Lokmata Ahilyabai Holkar. After Kashi Vishwanath and Ayodhya, work will also be done in Mathura. The coming generations will remember the work of Yogi Adityanath in the same way that today we remember Lokmata,” he asserted.

The Vice President urged everyone to resolve, like Lokmata Ahilyabai, to treat religion as a duty and to uphold rights through service. He said Yogi Adityanath has embraced Ahilyabai’s vision and methods in his work.

Recalling the might of the Indian Army, the Vice President said that on April 22, when the enemies showed cowardice, they were met with a strong response.

Mentioning CM Yogi, he said that the best military production in UP will continue to echo in the enemies’ ears. “The BrahMos missiles built here penetrated the hideout of Jais-e-Mohammed and Lashkar-e-Taiba and destroyed them.”

For the success of Operation Sindoor, the Vice President praised the Indian Army and said that due to its might, the enemy had to chew iron gram. The Army sent a message to the world that India has changed — it will eliminate terrorism and completely destroy anyone who dares to threaten it.