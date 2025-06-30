Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla stresses use of AI to boost legislative efficiency

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Monday emphasized the need for efficient and transparent legislative work, leveraging innovations like Artificial Intelligence (AI).

Inaugurating the 2-day annual conference of the Commonwealth Parliamentary Association India Region Zone-II in Tapovan, Dharamshala, Himachal Pradesh, Speaker Om Birla called for “making the legislature more efficient by managing resources, defending democracy and adopting innovations like AI.”

Speaking at the conference, the Speaker exhorted the representatives of state legislatures to “increase the efficiency and transparency of legislative work.”

“Parliament of India is using AI tools in legislative work,” Birla said, assuring state legislatures that “Parliament of India will provide whatever technical expertise is required to adopt innovations.”

Speaker Birla’s emphasis on leveraging technology and innovation aims to enhance the functioning of legislative bodies across the country.

The conference, themed “Good Governance in the Digital Era: Managing Resources, Defending Democracy, and Embracing Innovation,” brought together representatives from state legislatures to discuss best practices and challenges in governance.

Representatives from the legislative assemblies of Delhi, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Punjab, and Jammu and Kashmir were among more than 178 delegates who attended the event.