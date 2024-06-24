Lok Sabha session: ‘They are breaking democratic norms,’ says Kharge as Opposition holds protest

As the first session of 18th Lok Sabha commenced on Monday, Opposition INDIA bloc leaders staged a protest outside Parliament over the relocation of the Mahatma Gandhi statue and accused the Narendra Modi-led government of breaking democratic norms.

The leaders of Opposition INDIA bloc, including Congress national president Mallikarjun Kharge, party leader Sonia Gandhi, and Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav, staged the protest.

They were holding a copy of the Constitution during their protest.

Speaking to a news agency about their protest, Congress national president Kharge said Mr Modi tried to break the Constitution and that is why they are holding the protest.

“Modi Ji tried to break the Constitution, that’s why today leaders of all parties have come together and are protesting. There was a Gandhi statue here…they are breaking all democratic norms, that’s why today we want to show that Modi Ji, you should move ahead according to the Constitution…,” Kharge said.

Referring to PM Modi’s remarks on Emergency, the Congress chief said, “He will say this 100 times. Without declaring an emergency, you are doing this. How long do you want to rule by talking about this?”

Earlier in the day, Modi called on the Opposition to engage in debate and discussion and not ‘disturbance’ in Parliament.

“The people of the country expect good steps from the opposition. I hope that the opposition will live up to the expectations of the common citizens of the country to maintain the dignity of democracy. People do not want drama or disturbance. People want substance, not slogans. The country needs a good opposition, a responsible opposition, and I have full faith that the MPs who have won in this 18th Lok Sabha, will try to fulfil these expectations of the common man,” Modi said.

Modi also mentioned the Emergency imposed by former Prime Minister and Congress leader Indira Gandhi in 1975 and called it a “block spot” on democracy.