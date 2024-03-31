Lok Sabha elections: Amit Shah to visit Tripura for 2 days from April 7

Ahead of the Lok Sabha elections in the country, Union Home Minister Amit Shah is set to visit the Northeastern states to undertake poll campaigning.

He would be the first top BJP leader to launch the campaign in the region after the announcement of the election.

BJP sources on Friday said Home Minister Shah will address an election rally at Aalo in the West Siang district of Arunachal Pradesh on April 6 and hold meetings with the state BJP leaders to discuss election-related affairs.

After paying a visit to Arunachal Pradesh, the Home Minister will reach Tripura for a 2-day election campaign on April 7. There, he will hold a road show in Agartala and address election rallies.

Before leaving the state on April 8, Shah will hold a key meeting with the state party leaders.

Notably, Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha on Thursday night held a meeting with party leaders in which he discussed the upcoming visit of the Home Minister to the state.

Amit Shah will also join the BJP campaign in other North Eastern states, including Assam.

Besides the Home Minister, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, BJP President JP Nadda, Union Ministers Nitin Gadkari, Sharbananda Sanwal, Piyush Goyal, Arjun Munda and several Central leaders and MPs, including Hema Malini, are likely to visit the North Eastern states for intensive BJP camping in the region.

Meanwhile, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said on Friday that Union Home Minister Amit Shah will visit Assam on April 6.

According to the Assam state BJP, the Union Home Minister will address two election rallies in Lakhimpur and Hojai, which are under the Kaziranga parliamentary constituency.