Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday in his address to the nation extended the nationwide lockdown till May 3.

PM told that the decision came after a thorough discussion with the Chief Ministers during the video conference that was held on Saturday.

But contrary to April 30, a date which was anticipated by many and even suggested by Chief Ministers, PM Modi stretched it till May 3. According to government sources, the three days extension has a veiled reason behind it.

May 1, which marks the International Labour Day, is a public holiday, then May 2 and May 3 are Saturday and Sunday respectively which are again holidays.

Clubbing these three days PM Modi decided to set May 3 as the final date for the country to be locked down. This move could have been taken with the aim to avoid any hustle which might be there if lockdown ends on a day of public holiday.

However, seven other states who already announced the decision of extending the lockdown kept it till April 30 only, except Punjab which announced it till May 1.

Among the states, Odisha was the first to announce the extension of the lockdown as a precautionary measure against the novel coronavirus.

PM Modi in his address also told that guidelines regarding the second phase of the lockdown will be released tomorrow.

However, he told that there will be ‘strict’ lockdown till April 20 all over the nation, but relaxation might be given to the areas showing improvement.

In his address to the nation at 10 am, he started his speech with ‘namaste’ and appeared covering his nose and mouth with a gamcha. But he removed it, which might be due to the blocking of his voice while speaking.

Minutes after addressing the nation on the extension of lockdown, Prime Minister Narendra Modi changed his profile picture on Twitter with the one in which he was seen wearing a ‘gamcha’.

As per the reports, all railways and domestic, as well as international flights, remain suspended will May 3.