The lockdown in Uttar Pradesh might extend as the number of positive cases are on the surge and the Yogi Adityanath government is now reviewing its decision of lifting the lockdown on April 15.

RK Tiwari, Chief Secretary told reporters on Monday said the surge in cases is due to the Tablighi Jamaat members in the state.

“There is still time for the lockdown and we will review the situation and then decide,” he added.

He further told almost all the Tablighi Jamaat members who attended the religious gathering at Markaz Nizamuddin had been tracked.

“We are now tracking their contacts and once this is done, we will review the situation,” he said.

“There are 33 districts as of now that have reported Corona cases. The lockdown may be extended in at least a dozen district that are ‘Corona sensitive’. The lockdown could be lifted in other districts that have reported no cases but inter-city movement will be restricted,” a senior official was quoted as saying by IANS.

Meanwhile, sources said that the government could continue to lockdown in cities like Gautam Buddha Nagar, Noida, Ghaziabad, Agra, Lucknow that had emerged as hotspots for Corona cases.

The total number of cases in Uttar Pradesh has approached near to 300 mark.

Four localities of the old city area in the state capital have been sealed while an alert has been sounded in the Lakhimpur district of Uttar Pradesh.

Apart from Gautam Buddh Nagar and Meerut in Uttar Pradesh, four new districts in the state have been identified as hotspots of COVID-19 after Tablighi Jamaat members were found hiding inside mosques in different areas. The new hotspots are – Lucknow, Agra, Saharanpur and Ghaziabad.