Delhi Police on Friday resorted to lathi-charge and firing of tear gas shells as they tried to quell a mob of hundreds of villagers at the Delhi-Haryana’s Singhu border where agitating farmers came under an attack by the locals, who wanted the area to be cleared immediately.

A Delhi Police SHO was among several others who were injured in the clashes.

Hundreds of locals arrived at the farmers protest site and things came to blows as they demanded the area to be vacated by the agitators who have been at the site for more than two months.

Locals asked them to clear the spot alleging that their presence was creating trouble.

After heated argument, the locals started attacking the tents of the farmers. Following this there was stone pelting between the two groups.

The Delhi Police and the security personnel deployed at the Singhu border had to resort to firing tear gas shells to disperse the crowd at the protest site.

The police also resorted to lathi-charge to control the mob.

Several policemen including Alipur Police Station House Officer were injured.

According to Delhi Police sources, several people have been detained.

Thousands of farmers from Punjab, Haryana have been protesting at the Singhu border since November 26 last year demanding the repealing of three farm laws. Things came to an anti-climax for the farmers after their Republic Day vandalism during tractor rally that culminated with a near siege of the Red Fort.