Local newsman in Jammu arrested under Official Secrets Act

A local newsman was arrested here on Wednesday by police under the Official Secrets Act 1923.

The Jammu district police said that the newsman Tarun Behl has been taken into police remand for four days. An FIR under section 3/5 Official Secrets Act 1923,49/353 BNS was registered at Police Station Channi Himmat and investigation has been taken up.

The police spokesman said the “Police station Channi Himmat, Jammu, received an information through reliable sources that a secret document issued by Police headquarters containing details with regard to security was in circulation in WhatsApp group, ’The Sree times’and ’Aasman news paper’, handled by one Tarun Behl with malafide intention to spread misinformation”.

Advertisement

During the investigation, accused Tarun Behl was arrested and taken into Police remand for four days. Further investigation of the case is going on, the spokesman said.

Police has urged media houses and WhatsApp group admins to not upload and circulate any information and documents that jeopardise the security and sovereignty of the nation, otherwise strict action will be taken against those who act irresponsibly.