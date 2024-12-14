LK Advani admitted to hospital, condition stable

Veteran BJP leader Lal Krishna Advani was admitted to a private hospital here in the national capital, and is currently stable.

In a statement, the Apollo Hospital on Saturday said, “LK Advani, former Deputy Prime Minister of India, has been admitted to ICU of Indraprastha Apollo Hospitals for medical management and investigations.”

Advani, who had served as the seventh Deputy Prime Minister under the Atal Bihari Vajpayee-led government, is under the care of Dr Vinit Suri and is currently stable, it said.

It may be mentioned that on 4th July, the veteran BJP leader was discharged from the Apollo Hospital. Earlier, on 26th June, he was admitted to All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) here and was discharged the next day.

In March this year, the 96-year-old was conferred with Bharat Ratna, the highest civilian award of the country, by President Droupadi Murmu.Prime Minister Narendra Modi had heaped praise on Advani and said his contribution to the development of India was monumental.

“Advani Ji’s decades-long service in public life has been marked by an unwavering commitment to transparency and integrity, setting an exemplary standard in political ethics. He has made unparalleled efforts towards furthering national unity and cultural resurgence. The conferring of the Bharat Ratna on him is a very emotional moment for me. I will always consider it my privilege that I got countless opportunities to interact with him and learn from him,” he had said then.

The PM said his Parliamentary interventions have always been exemplary, full of rich insights.

Advani had also served as the national president of the BJP.