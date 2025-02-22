Liver Transplantation Clinic becomes operational in AIIMS-Bhubaneswar

AIIMS-Bhubaneswar has launched a dedicated Liver Transplantation Clinic in a step towards advanced liver care and to cater to the needs of the growing liver transplantation in the region, an official said on Saturday.

The specialised and state-of-the-art clinic aims to streamline the evaluation, listing, and pre-operative optimisation of patients requiring liver transplantation, ensuring a structured and multidisciplinary approach to liver care, said Dr Shailesh Kumar, President, AIIMS-Bhubaneswar.

“With AIIMS-Bhubaneswar gearing up to commence liver transplantation services, the need for a dedicated clinic to evaluate and list patients suffering from End-Stage Liver Disease (ESLD) is paramount. This initiative will bridge the gap in liver care and offer a ray of hope to countless patients,” said Dr Ashutosh Biswas, Executive Director, AIIMS-Bhubaneswar.

The Liver Transplantation Clinic will be jointly managed by the Departments of Surgical Gastroenterology, Gastroenterology, Paediatric Surgery, and Paediatrics. A dedicated Liver Transplant Coordinator and Nutritionist will also be integral to the clinic, ensuring holistic care for patients and their families.

The clinic will cater to patients from Odisha and neighbouring states, offering comprehensive assessment and treatment. Its primary functions include evaluating ESLD patients for liver transplantation, listing patients for transplantation, pre-operative optimisation for both donors and recipients, nutritional and transplant counselling, and providing information on the risks and benefits of liver transplantation.

The Liver Transplantation Clinic has instilled hope in countless patients suffering from chronic liver diseases, ensuring a new lease on life through timely intervention and expert care, added the authorities of the premier hospital.