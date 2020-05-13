Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Wednesday shared the details of the Rs 20 lakh crore package announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi yesterday to tackle the impact of novel Coronavirus and weeks of lockdown on economy.

Earlier in the day, Sitharaman had termed the COVID-19 economic package, announced by PM Modi, as a “reform stimulus, a mindset overhaul, and a thrust in governance.”

In a series of tweets, Sitharaman said PM Modi’s vision of a self-reliant India will include everyone — a hawker or street vendor, a trader, a MSME, an honest tax paying middle class, a manufacturer and so on.

On PM Modi’s vision of ‘Aatmanirbhar Bharat’, Sitharaman said the idea does not imply “isolationism or becoming exclusionist.” She added that Indian economy has acquired strength in its various dimensions and now India will convert the pandemic challenge into an opportunity.

PM Modi on Tuesday evening announced the most anticipated stimulus package of Rs 20 lakh crore, nearly 10 per cent of country’s GDP, for all segments including industries, workers, farmers, honest taxpayers, MSMEs, cottage industry and others.

He said the special economic package would be the primary component of “Aatmanirbhar Bharat (self-reliant India)”.

He further said the package will focus on land, labour, liquidity and laws. It also includes the monetary easing announced by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI).