Liquid heroin being trafficked from Afghanistan to India seized

A major international drug trafficking syndicate, which used to smuggle liquid heroin into India from Afghanistan has been busted, with the arrest of four people, including one Afghan national, police said on Friday.

The four accused have been identified as Parvez Alam alias Javed alias Doctor, 51, Afghan national Naseem Barkazy, 30, Shami Kumar alias Shami, 32, and Rajat Gupta.

Alam was the key member of the international drug syndicate, as he used to process the liquid heroin, convert it into powder and distribute the same. The drug, in paste form, was then trafficked through various air and sea routes, and received by Barkazy.

Barkazy, who was married to an Indian woman, had arrived here on the pretext of his wife’s illness. A senior Delhi Police official told IANS that with the arrest of these four drug traffickers, the police has recovered 21 kg heroin valued at Rs 130 crore in the international market.

“Continuing the drive against drug traffickers and suppliers active in north India, several teams were deployed to intercept the drug traffickers and gather actionable input on them,” the official said.

Specific information was received regarding one trafficker, after which, the police teams laid a trap, and the Afghan national was apprehended from Karkardooma area. On interrogation, he disclosed that he is part of an international drug trafficking syndicate and operates at the behest of his associates based in Afghanistan.

“He further disclosed that his associate, namely Alam alias Doctor, helps him in manufacturing and mixing heroin, and at present, a large amount of heroin is lying with him,” the senior official said.

Immediately, in furtherance of the disclosure, a police team was dispatched to the hideout of Alam and a raid was conducted in Bhajanpura, where, during the search, a total of 7.4 kg heroin and Rs 1.25 lakh cash was recovered. During the sustained interrogation of both the accused, it was revealed that their nexus is spread across India and had deep roots in Punjab.

“One of their associates, namely Shami Kumar, a resident of Amritsar, had recently received a consignment of heroin for further distribution in Punjab,” said the official, adding that a raid was conducted in Delhi’s Mahavir Nagar, Dabri, and during search, recovery of 11 kg heroin and precursor (mixing chemicals) was effected.

“The accused, Shami Kumar further disclosed that he is acting on behalf of Pankaj and all the finances are being managed by Rajat Gupta. After extensive raids, accused Rajat Gupta was apprehended,” the official said.

Through interrogation, it was revealed that all the four arrested accused were the members of an international drug trafficking syndicate and their major source of supply is from Afghanistan, where opium is cultivated in abundance.

After processing the liquid substance smuggled from Afghanistan, fine quality heroin is distributed in Punjab, Delhi and other states through their couriers and distributors spread across the nation.