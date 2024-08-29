Lioness gives birth to five cubs in Nandankanan zoo

Nine-year-old lioness Bijli gave birth to five cubs during wee hours on Thursday at the Nandankanan Zoological Park (NZP) much to the cheers of zookeepers.

With the newborns, the population of lions has gone up to 26 at the Nandankanan Zoo.

The mother and cubs are safely ensconced in a special enclosure. They are in perfect health and are being monitored through CCTV. Gender of the cubs is to be determined, said zoo officials.

Advertisement

“Happy to inform that Lioness Bijli of Nandankanan zoo has given birth to 5 cubs today. Bijli was brought from Indore Zoo in 2020, and presently is 9 years old. It is the fourth litter from the lioness Bijli, sired by Lion Samrat. As of now, mother & cubs are doing fine”, Susant Nanda, Principal Chief Conservator of Forest (Wildlife), Odisha stated in ‘X’ handle.