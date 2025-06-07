Linguistic faultlines in Jharkhand: JTET rekindles demand for Bhojpuri and Magahi recognition

A fresh storm is brewing in Jharkhand over language selection in the state’s Teacher Eligibility Test (JTET), with candidates from Palamu and Garhwa districts protesting what they describe as the “imposition” of unfamiliar regional languages in the examination. The Jharkhand government’s recent notification mandates that aspirants from these districts must appear for the language paper in either Nagpuri or Kudukh, despite the dominance of Bhojpuri and Magahi in the region—languages that have been entirely omitted from the list.

The state’s Department of School Education and Literacy has finalized district-wise language allocations for the JTET, presumably in a bid to promote regional and tribal languages. While many districts have been aligned with dominant tribal tongues such as Ho, Mundari, Santhali, or Kurmali, Palamu and Garhwa—bordering Bihar and Uttar Pradesh—were assigned Nagpuri and Kudukh. This decision, however, has found few takers on the ground.

Anger is mounting among the youth, many of whom are now organizing to challenge the decision, accusing the government of linguistic discrimination. “This is nothing short of a betrayal. Bhojpuri and Magahi are the cultural soul of this region. Forcing our youth to write in languages they neither speak nor understand is a denial of their rights,” said Kamlesh Pandey, a student leader from Palamu. He accused the state of treating Palamu and Garhwa as “stepchildren,” saying that “language discrimination is fast becoming a form of state-sponsored exclusion.”

Manikant Singh, Youth Congress leader from the region, echoed this sentiment, questioning the democratic intent behind such decisions. “Kudukh is spoken by only a tiny minority here, and Nagpuri is barely used. This decision lacks rationale and will only crush the dreams of aspiring candidates,” Singh said, adding that he plans to raise the matter directly with Chief Minister Hemant Soren and AICC in-charge K. Raju.

Local demographics and historical linguistic trends support their concerns. Bhojpuri and Magahi have been the dominant modes of communication in the Palamu division for generations. In contrast, tribal languages such as Kudukh are nearly absent in daily usage.

In fact, according to residents, the only Kudukh-language teacher in the district retired some years ago. “There’s no one left to even teach this language. How can we be expected to clear competitive exams in it?” asked a primary school aspirant from Garhwa.

The discontent is not limited to student circles. Civil society groups and educationists are also voicing unease over what they see as a politicized framework for language inclusion. While the government argues that tribal languages need state support and constitutional protection, critics argue that such support should not come at the cost of sidelining other prominent languages with historical, cultural, and demographic legitimacy.

The language controversy in Palamu and Garhwa is not new. Repeated demands have been made over the years to recognize Bhojpuri and Magahi as regional languages in official exams and educational curriculums. However, these demands have largely been ignored, leading to recurring episodes of agitation.

“This is not just about language—it’s about dignity, opportunity, and the right to compete fairly,” said Kamlesh Pandey. Many students are now demanding the inclusion of Hindi alongside Bhojpuri and Magahi to ensure broader accessibility.

As the state gears up for the Teacher Eligibility Test, the fault lines of linguistic politics have once again surfaced in Jharkhand. The government, so far, has not responded to the demands for reconsideration. But with tensions rising and protests gaining momentum, the state may soon have to confront an uncomfortable question: Can the promise of inclusivity be fulfilled by excluding the voices of millions?