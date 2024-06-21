Light rain brings Delhi much-needed respite from scorching heat

Light rain across several parts of the national capital on Friday brought the much-needed respite from the extremely hot weather the city was reeling under for the past several weeks.

While the sky remained overcast throughout the day, it started raining towards the evening bringing cheers to the residents waiting for the moment for long.

“At 3 pm,” the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said, “Thunderstorm with light to moderate intensity rain and gusty winds with speed of 30-50 Km/h would occur over and adjoining areas of entire Delhi and, NCR, Gannaur, Sonipat, Kharkhoda, Jhajjar, Farukhnagar (Haryana) Sakoti Tanda, Baraut, Daurala, Bagpat, Meerut, Khekra, Modinagar, Kithor, Garhmukteshwar, Pilakhua, Hapur, Gulaoti, Sikandrabad, Bulandshahar, Khurja (U.P.) during next 2 hours.”

The minimum temperature on Friday morning pegged at 28.4 degrees C, which was normal for the season, much to the relief of the residents, after remaining several notches above normal for weeks at end.

However, the maximum temperature on Friday was recorded at 40.4 degrees C during the day, which was 2 points above normal.

The weather agency has forecast a partly cloudy sky for Saturday with the minimum and maximum temperatures hovering around 29 and 41 degrees C, respectively.

With the sudden change in weather, people started feeling better when the temperature at around 5.30 pm, according to the Met Department, was 31 degrees C. The relative humidity was 72 per cent, the weather agency added.