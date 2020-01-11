The indigenously designed and developed Light Combat Aircraft (N) MK1 has made a successful arrested landing on board the India’s biggest warship INS Vikramaditya on Saturday.

The maiden landing of Mk 1 was done by Commodore Jaideep Maolankar.

“With this feat, the indigenously developed niche technologies specific to deck based fighter operations have been proven,” news agency IANS quoted Indian Navy Spokesperson Vivek Madhwal as saying.

“This will now pave the way to develop and manufacture the twin engine deck based fighter for the Indian Navy”, he added.

The Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) took to Twitter and wrote, “After completing extensive trials on the Shore Based Test Facility, DRDO, ADA developed LCA Navy did an arrested landing on INS Vikramaditya succesfully today 11 jan 2020 at 10:02 hours. Commodore Jaideep Maolankar did the maiden landing.”

