Lifetime VVIPs spreading misinformation on Mahakumbh: CM Yogi

On the death anniversary of Pandit Deendayal Upadhyay, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath paid floral tribute to the founding member of the Bharatiya Jana Sangh and the architect of Antyodaya and Integral Humanism.

He also criticised the opposition, accusing them of engaging in negative politics and misleading propaganda in Mahakumbh.

Calling them lifelong VVIPs, CM Adirtyanath accused the opposition leaders of spreading false narratives about Mahakumbh. He said that the event is being held with unmatched grandeur and devotion, showcasing India’s cultural heritage.

Remembering Pt Deendayal Upadhyaya’s ideals, CM Yogi emphasised that he envisioned the welfare and uplift of the most marginalised sections of society. “Today, under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the BJP’s double-engine government is turning that vision into reality,” he added.

The CM emphasised that Pandit Deendayal Upadhyaya believed a nation’s progress is defined not by the wealth of the privileged but by the well-being of its most disadvantaged. Inspired by this philosophy, PM Modi introduced the vision of ‘Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas,’ ensuring inclusive development for all, he remarked.

Criticising the past governments for their empty slogans on poverty eradication, CM Adityanath pointed out that despite grand promises, poverty only increased under their rule.

“In contrast, the Modi government, over the last 11 years, has empowered the poor through transformative initiatives such as Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana, Ujjwala Yojana, toilet construction, Jal Jeevan Mission, and Ayushman Bharat. A total of 4 crore poor families have been provided homes, 12 crore toilets have been built, 10 crore families have received free gas connections, and 80 crore people are receiving free ration,” he asserted.

These schemes are a testament to the realization of Antyodaya—uplifting the last person among the deprived, he pointed out.

Chief Minister Adityanath strongly countered the opposition’s misinformation regarding the Mahakumbh, emphasising that in just 29 days, a historic 45 crore devotees have taken a holy dip at the Sangam in Prayagraj.

He highlighted that, except for India and China, no other country has a population of 45 crores, making this gathering an unparalleled spiritual event. Dismissing claims of Mahakumbh being linked to VIP privileges, the CM emphasised that it is a grand confluence of faith and harmony, where devotees transcend caste, religion, language, and regional differences to unite in devotion.

He criticised those attempting to spread misinformation, stating that the individuals behind such negativity are the same ones who have enjoyed VVIP privileges throughout their lives and sought to secure benefits for their future generations. He added, “These are the very people who have consistently opposed India’s cultural and spiritual traditions, fueling negativity and propaganda against Sanatan Dharma.”

CM Adityanath also targeted the opposition’s negative politics surrounding development projects, accusing them of habitually obstructing progress by finding faults in every new initiative. Using an analogy, he explained: “When a pipeline is laid, roads may temporarily be dug up, but once the work is completed, people receive lasting benefits.”

Taking a dig at opposition leaders, he highlighted their misplaced criticism of housing schemes: “When we provide homes to 4 crore people, they complain that many are still left out. Let me inform them—3 crore more houses have already been approved.”

He further pointed out that those who previously thrived on VIP treatment now question the facilities being extended to the common people.

Chief Minister Adityanath described Pandit Deendayal Upadhyaya as a guiding light who championed Antyodaya—the uplift of the most marginalised.

The CM emphasised that Pandit Deendayal Upadhyaya placed the welfare of the last person in society at the core of political thought, a vision now becoming a reality. He noted that the world is witnessing the strength of Integral Humanism, a philosophy that champions inclusive development.

Highlighting Upadhyaya’s belief in collective progress, he said that mere physical proximity without true unity leads to loneliness and disconnection. The same applies to society- division hinders progress, he added.

He credited Prime Minister Narendra Modi for translating this philosophy into action through the mantra of ‘Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas,’ ensuring development reaches every section of society.

Following Upadhyaya’s thoughts’ enduring relevance, the CM affirmed that his ideals continue to guide governance today. The government remains committed to realising his vision and fulfilling his dream of an inclusive and prosperous India.