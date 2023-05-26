Life Mission case: Kerala CM’s former secretary again denied bail

A special Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) court in Kochi on Friday rejected the plead for interim bail to M Sivasankar, former principal secretary to Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, who was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on 14 February in connection with the Life Mission case.

Sivasankar, who is the first accused in the Life Mission case, approached the PMLA court seeking interim bail for medical treatment. However, the ED opposed the bail plea stating that Sivasankar has no serious health problems and that necessary treatment is being given to him.

Following this, the court rejected the application seeking interim bail filed by Sivasankar, who is on remand in the case.

Sivasankar had earlier moved the Supreme Court, seeking bail in the case. However, the hearing of the petition was adjourned to July. When his counsel pleaded for an early hearing of the case on medical grounds, the apex court allowed him to approach the trial court for interim bail , in case of any medical emergency.

Earlier on 13 April, the Kerala High Court had rejected Sivasankar’s bail plea, observing that although he could not be regarded as a person who would flee the trial, he could tamper with the evidence and influence witnesses because of his power and influence as a former civil servant who had served in the office of the chief minister.