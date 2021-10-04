Life comes to a standstill as police cordon off Lakhimpur Kheri

A massive police deployment and rings of posse have cordoned off Lakhimpur Kheri district in Uttar Pradesh where violence and arson erupted on Sunday as locals have been prohibited from visiting the area.

Palia, Puranpur, Bhira, Bijua and Khajuria villages among others are teeming with police and vehicles are stopped at least 60-70 km away from the site of violence, which is nearly 40-45 km from the Dudhwa National Park. Tour and travel buses service have ceased.

Police personnel have been asked to handle the situation calmly without using any force against farmers, who with their tractors, have gathered since early morning, leading to blockade and traffic snarls in the region.

People are only allowed to walk and reach their destinations.