LG Sinha visits border migrants camp in Jammu

Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Monday visited the Shelter and Lodgement Centre at Mishriwala in Jammu, where he met the families that have been uprooted from their homes in the border areas due to the cross-border shelling from Pakistan.

The Lieutenant Governor enquired about the well-being of families and listened to the issues raised by them. He reaffirmed the commitment of the Government of India and the Union Territory Administration to ensuring their safety and security. The entire nation stands in solidarity with the affected families, he said.

“India always advocated for peace. It never wants a war, but what happened in Pahalgam was an act of war by the terror state Pakistan. With ‘Operation Sindoor’, we have avenged Pahalgam. I am proud of our soldiers and armed forces. Our war was to teach Pakistan a lesson”, he said.

”We are resolved to dismantle the entire terror ecosystem from Jammu and Kashmir. On the night of May 6-7, our Armed Forces executed a precise Operation Sindoor, demonstrating both unwavering resolve and commendable restraint, and successfully demolished terror factories in Pakistan, and avenged the killing of innocent civilians in Pahalgam.

”Our Armed Forces have made it unequivocally clear: any threat by the adversary to the safety of our people will be met with such a decisive response that the action of our armed forces will be remembered by seven generations of Pakistan,” the Lieutenant Governor said.

The Lieutenant Governor expressed gratitude to all those individuals and organisations who are extending their support to the families affected due to unprovoked shelling by Pakistan. He also assured that bunkers will be built as per the new assessment for the safety of the people.

The LG visited the family of Zakir Hussain in Jammu. Hussain, a resident of Kheri Village, was killed during unprovoked firing by Pakistan.

The Lieutenant Governor offered his condolences and assured the family of all assistance and support from the administration.

Sinha paid homage to the BSF Braveheart Constable Deepak Chingakham, who made the supreme sacrifice in the line of duty.

Constable Deepak Chingakham was injured in an unprovoked firing by Pakistan on 10 May along the International Boundary in RS Pura area, Jammu. He succumbed to his injuries on 11 May.

The Lieutenant Governor posted on X: “I salute the brave son of Mother India, BSF’s Constable Deepak Chingakham, who made the supreme sacrifice in the line of duty. We share the grief of family and stand in solidarity.”