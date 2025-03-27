LG Sinha hands job letter to sister of bus conductor killed in J&K terror attack

Court seeks status report on eviction of Azad, Raina from govt houses
The court ordered senior additional advocate general (Sr. AAG) SS Nanda to file the status report by or before the next date of hearing.
Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Thursday handed over an appointment letter for a government job to the sister of the bus conductor killed in the Reasi terror attack last year.
Nine pilgrims were killed and 33 injured when terrorists attacked a bus near Reasi on 9 June last year.
Arjun Sharma, a resident of Reasi, was the conductor of the bus carrying pilgrims. His sister Renu Sharma received the appointment letter for the job given on compassionate grounds.
The Lieutenant Governor assured all possible assistance and support from the J&K Administration to the family of the martyred civilian.
