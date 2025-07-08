LG Sinha calls for collective stand against terrorism to boost J-K tourism

Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Tuesday stressed that while security forces play a pivotal role in ending terrorism, society must also stand united to deny safe havens to terrorists.

“Security forces have a huge role in eliminating terrorism, but the role of society is equally crucial. We must foil all attempts by terrorists to draw support from within,” he said while addressing the concluding session of the two-day Tourism Secretaries’ Conclave in Srinagar.

Union Minister for Culture and Tourism, Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, was also present.

The Lieutenant Governor welcomed the growing public sentiment against terrorism in the region. “People are standing up. Street protests against Pakistan-backed terrorism are a positive sign. The entire Jammu and Kashmir must rise together to ensure terrorists find no shelter in this beautiful Union Territory,” he said.

Highlighting Jammu and Kashmir’s transformation into a premier global tourist destination, LG Sinha said, “This conference is a powerful reply to terrorism and a symbol of J&K’s march toward peace, progress, and prosperity. Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, J&K has become an unstoppable force.”

He spoke of the scenic, spiritual, and cultural richness of the region, calling it a “living canvas” of natural beauty and hospitality. “We have strengthened traditional tourism circuits and expanded into newer destinations to ensure that tourism benefits reach every corner of the UT and uplift lives.”

The LG recalled the successful hosting of the G20 Tourism Working Group meeting in Srinagar, terming it a milestone that elevated J&K’s global tourism profile. “Major international and national events that followed have not only showcased our organizational capability but also positioned J&K as a hub for luxury tourism, film shoots, entertainment, and global cultural engagement,” he said.

Reiterating the administration’s commitment to sustainable tourism, the Lieutenant Governor highlighted the SPREAD initiative — Strategic Promotion and Revamping of Emerging Alternate Destinations — aimed at diversifying tourism and reducing ecological pressure on popular sites.

“Our goal is to put nine emerging destinations on the national and international tourism map, and create direct employment for at least five lakh people in the first year. These sites will attract high-value tourists and drive inclusive development,” he said.

He also revealed plans to develop a two-phase ropeway to the Shri Amarnath Ji Shrine, to ease access for elderly pilgrims and persons with disabilities.

The session was attended by Union Secretary, Tourism, Ms. V. Vidyavathi; Additional Secretary & Director General, Tourism, Suman Billa; Senior Economic Advisor, Gyan Bhushan; Joint Secretary, MHA, Praveen Kumar Rai; along with Tourism Secretaries, senior officials from the Government of India and UT Administration, and domain experts.