Lieutenant Governor, Manoj Sinha on Monday paid obeisance at the Holy Cave Shrine of Shri Amarnath.

The Lt Governor, who is also the Chairman of the Shri Amarnathji Shrine Board, accompanied by the senior officers from Army, Civil administration, Police and the Shrine Board, performed prayers at the shrine.

“May the divine blessings of Lord Shiva ensure good health and happiness in everyone’s life and bless us with strength to overcome the ongoing health crisis”, prayed the Lt Governor.

The annual pilgrimage testifies to the tradition of the wonderful cultural syncretism of Jammu and Kashmir. But, considering the ongoing situation due to Covid-19 pandemic, Shri Amarnath Ji Yatra has been cancelled. However, respecting the sentiments of the devotees, the Shrine Board has arranged live telecast of the morning and evening Aarti from the Holy Cave shrine, besides all the traditional religious rituals shall be performed at the Holy Cave Shrine as per past practice, the Lt Governor said.

Pertinently, both morning telecast of Aarti at 6 AM and evening Aarti at 5 PM, each for 30 minutes, is to be live-streamed on Shri Amarnath ji Shrine board official website and the app specifically dedicated for the devotees.

The devotees can pay their virtual obeisance to the Holy Ice Lingam online through the The Lt Governor was accompanied by Lt Gen DP Pandey, General Officer Commanding (GOC) 15 Corps; Pandurang K Pole, Divisional Commissioner Kashmir; Dr. Piyush Singla, Deputy Commissioner Anantnag; Abdul Jabbar, DIG South Kashmir Range (SKR); Anup Kumar Soni, Additional Chief Executive Officer, SASB besides officers of Army, Police, CRPF and Shrine Board.