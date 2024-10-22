LG asks Delhi govt to take concrete steps to address Yamuna pollution

Delhi Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena on Tuesday demanded a concrete solution from the AAP government over the poor condition of the Yamuna river.

By posting pictures of polluted Yamuna on social media, the LG asked,” These pictures of the Yamuna River are from this morning. Who is responsible?”

“The truth has a very bad habit, it can’t be suppressed. Rather than making accusations, blame games, and excuses on social media, it would be better to provide relief to the people of Delhi, especially the devotees and observers of the Chhath festival, from this deteriorating situation,” the post stated.

Urging the state government the LG added, “I expect concrete steps towards resolution”.

Notably for the past many days, toxic foam has been a sight on the surface of the Yamuna, revealing its deteriorating state in the ongoing festive season.

Both the ruling AAP and the opposition BJP have been engaged in a constant blame game on the pollution in the river.