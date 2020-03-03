In yet another incident of wildlife and human encounter, a one-year-old leopard was run over and killed by a speeding truck on National Highway 44 which passes through the buffer zone of Pench Tiger Reserve in Madhya Pradesh’s Seoni, a forest department official said on Tuesday.

“A truck with Bengaluru registration crushed the leopard while it was crossing the four-lane road near Gandatola village in the reserve’s Rukhad buffer zone on Monday night,” news agency PTI quoted PTR in charge superintendent SK Jauhari as saying.

“The driver has been arrested under provisions of the Wildlife Protection Act and the truck seized. The leopard was cremated as per protocol,” he added.

This is not the lone incident, these days the animals crossing their territories and coming into the populated areas is very common with the forests taken over by the human beings for their selfish use.