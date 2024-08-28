Left govt shielding accused named in Hema panel report: Kerala Oppn leader

Opposition leader in the Kerala Assembly VD Satheesan on Wednesday launched a scathing attack on the Left government in the state stating that it is trying to protect sexual crime offenders named in the Justice Hema Committee report which looked into the issues faced by the women in the Malayalam film industry.

Speaking to media persons here, Satheesan alleged that the CPI-M-led left government in Kerala is following an anti-women stance and is protecting the hunters

He asked why the government is not ordering a probe based on the findings in the report to prosecute the offenders.

” The report revealed clear violation of sections 176(1) of Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita and 121 of the POCSO Act. However, the government is adamant that it will not order a probe based on the findings in the report. The government should explain the reason for not ordering the probe,” he said

Satheesan alleged that the government removed some paragraphs in the report – more than those asked by the Information Commission, to protect certain people

Coming out against the government’s move to organise a film conclave by making the victims to sit along with the offenders, Satheesan said the government should tell the people the motive behind such a conclave. He said such a conclave would be an insult to the women who faced sexual harassment from the Malayalam film industry.