Left failed to understand pulse of people; BJP’s 1-seat victory in Kerala ‘dangerous’: Govindan

CPI-M Kerala secretary MV Govindan on Thursday acknowledged that the LDF faced a massive defeat in the recently concluded Lok Sabha polls and said the party misread the public sentiment that worked against them in the polls.

Speaking to media persons here on Thursday ,after the CPI-M state committee meeting ,, MV Govindan said the party misread the public sentiment and pulse of the people that worked against the party and the LDF in the polls.

“Though we knew the reasons which had played a part in the defeat of the LDF beforehand, we thought we would be able to overcome it and win the polls. However, we had failed to understand the pulse of the people properly. That’s what we have concluded through our detailed examination of the election results.

“The CPI-M workers and leaders should be able to work among the people and should become one of them so that they could effectively intervene in their problems.,” MV Govindan said.

The CPI-M state secretary alleged that various caste organizations had succumbed to communal forces for various reasons.

“ The SNDP Yogam leadership shifted their votes to the Sangh Parivar. Additionally, a section of the Christian community supported the BJP this time, potentially due to threats or other factors. This shift contributed to the loss of Congress votes in Thrissur,” he said.

“The contest in Kerala was between the LDF and UDF. However, parties such as Jamaat-e-Islami and the Socialist Democratic Party of India (SDPI) joined forces with the UDF as allies to ensure their success,” Govindan said.

There is a feeling in the secular community, especially in the minority section, that the possibility of forming the government at the Centre lies with Congress. This feeling has also adversely affected the LDF ,” he said.

Stating that the Left Democratic Front(LDF) could not achieve the expected success, MV Govindan expressed his party’s concern over BJP winning a Lok Sabha seat from the state.

“It is a fact that the LDF could not achieve the result which we had expected. Moreover, we had suffered a big loss. The most dangerous thing in this poll is that BJP had won a seat as well”, Govindan said.

He said that the BJP successfully gained traction within the Sree Narayana Dharma Paripalana (SNDP) Yogam through the BDJS, an ally of the NDA in the polls.

MV Govindan accused the media of constantly harassing the chief minister and his family, swaying public opinion. “There is a deliberate attempt to cast the chief minister in a negative light,” he said.

He said the government will take corrective measures and that it would soon set its priorities straight.

“ The setback to the party in the polls will be examined from bottom to top. We will launch campaigns at the grassroots level. The well-being of the people will be our top priority. There has been a disconnect between the government and the public, but it will be resolved soon,” Govindan said.