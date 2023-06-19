Learn lessons of brotherhood from Amarnath pilgrimage: Farooq Abdullah

Describing the Amarnath Yatra as a reflection of communal

brotherhood in the Kashmir Valley, Member of Parliament and National Conference (NC) chief Dr Farooq Abdullah said that those spreading hatred in the country should witness how Muslims and Hindus in Kashmir coexist and support each other for smooth conduct of the Amarnath pilgrimage.

Interacting with reporters in Srinagar on Sunday, Dr Abdullah said that those spreading hatred against a particular community should take a lesson from the Amarnath Yatra in which involvement of the Muslim community is there for its smooth conduct.

“They should witness how Muslims and Hindus support each other for the smooth conduct of the Yatra,” he stated, adding that Amarnath Yatra in Kashmir is a shining example of communal harmony and a lesson for those spreading hatred.

He stressed those coming from across the country and abroad to perform the pilgrimage have over the years been witnessing the real spirit of brotherhood.

Kashmiri Muslims helping the Hindu yatris smoothly perform the pilgrimage by carrying their luggage and hiring ponies to them to tread the rigorous route to the mountainous cave shrine is an annual feature.

He further explained that the poor individuals who work during the 62 days Amarnath Yatra period rely on it as a means of livelihood, using their earnings to sustain themselves during the winters. The Amarnath pilgrimage in Kashmir will begin on 1 July.