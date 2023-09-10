Leaders of G20 nations pay homage to Mahatma Gandhi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi along with the leaders of G20 member nations on Sunday morning paid homage to Mahatma Gandhi at his memorial Rajghat here amid drizzle.

PM Modi received the Heads of States and chiefs of international organisations at Rajghat. He welcomed the dignitaries with a stole and posed for pictures with them against the backdrop of an image of Bapu Ashram in

Maharashtra. Mahatma Gandhi stayed here from 1936 till his death in 1948.

US President Joe Biden and Premier of the People’s Republic of China Li Qiang were at the Rajghat and paid homage to Mahatma Gandhi and laid wreaths.

UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, Italy’s PM Giorgia Meloni, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, President of South Korea Yoon Suk Yeol and Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida arrived at the Rajghat and paid homage to Mahatma Gandhi.

Modi welcomed his Canadian counterpart, Justin Trudeau, Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese, Spain’s Vice-President Nadia Calvino Santamaria, Egypt President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi, Singapore Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong, Netherlands Prime Minister Mark Rutte, PM of Mauritius Pravind Kumar Jugnauth, Deputy Prime Minister of Oman Asaad bin Tariq bin Taimur Al Said, Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, UN Secretary-General António Guterres, World Bank President Ajay Banga, DG World Health Organisation (WHO) Tedros Adhanom at Rajghat.

The leaders paid homage to Mahatma Gandhi and laid wreaths. The leaders then proceeded to participate in the third session ‘One Future’ of the G20 Summit being held at the Bharat Mandapam venue at Pragati Maidan here.

“At the iconic Rajghat, the G20 family paid homage to Mahatma Gandhi – the beacon of peace, service, compassion and non-violence. As diverse nations converge, Gandhi Ji’s timeless ideals guide our collective vision for a harmonious, inclusive and prosperous global future,” wrote PM Modi

on X. He also posted pictures of the morning’s event.

The Rajghat was decorated with flowers to welcome the world leaders amid high security. Ahead of their visit, the security was tightened and the Delhi Traffic Police also made arrangements for the traffic.

In a tweet, Delhi Traffic Police said, “Traffic Alert: Controlled Zone 2 has been implemented and consequently buses will not operate on Ring Road between ISBT Kashmiri Gate and Sarai Kale Khan.” “Buses will operate on remaining stretch of Ring Road and road network beyond Ring Road towards borders of Delhi,” it added.