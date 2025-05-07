Leaders across political spectrum rally around ‘Operation Sindoor’

Leaders across the political spectrum on Wednesday rallied around ‘Operation Sindoor’, under which Indian forces targeted nine terror camps in Pakistan and PoJK.

Leaders from both the ruling side and from the Opposition front posted slogans like “Jai Hind” and “Bharat Mata ki Jai”, applauding the military’s precision air strikes.

Extending full support to India’s military action against terror camps in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir, Congress asserted that national security remains top priority for the party.

Praising the Indian Army for the Operation Sindoor, Congress MP and Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi said: “We are proud of our armed forces. “Jai Hind!”

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge said, “We are extremely proud of our Indian Armed Forces who have struck terror camps in Pakistan and PoJK. We applaud their resolute resolve and courage.”

Extending support to Operation Sindoor, which it said was aimed to destroy terrorist infrastructure in PoJK and Pakistan, the Communist Party of India (Marxist) said: “Along with these actions, pressure should be continued on Pakistan to hand over those responsible for the massacre of innocent people in Pahalgam and to ensure that no terrorist camps operate from its territory.

A statement issued by the CPI-M Polit Bureau further said: “The Indian government should ensure that the unity of the people and integrity of the country are protected.”

Hailing Operation Sindoor, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, in a post shared on her social media handle X, sloganned: “Jai Hind! Jai India!”

Showering praise on the Indian Army, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Convenor Arvind Kejriwal asserted that 140 crore Indians are standing with the Indian Army in the fight against terrorism. “We are proud of the Indian Army and our brave soldiers. 140 crore Indians are standing with the Indian Army in this fight against terrorism. The courage of the Indian Army is the faith of every countryman. We are all together. We are united against terrorism. Jai Hind, Jai Bharat,” Mr Kejriwal wrote in a post on his social media handle on X.

All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) President Asaduddin Owaisi welcomed Operation Sindoor, saying terror structures must be completely destroyed. “I welcome the surgical strikes carried out by our defence forces on terrorist camps in Pakistan. The Pakistani deep state must be taught a tough lesson so that another Pahalgam never happens again. Pakistan’s terror infrastructure must be completely destroyed. Jai Hind!” Mr Owaisi said in a post on his social media handle on X.

The Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam said it supports the Centre in its actions against terrorism and the whole of Tamil Nadu is with the Indian army against terrorism. “Tamil Nadu stands with the Indian Army against terrorism. With our Army, for our nation. Tamil Nadu stands resolute,” DMK President and Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin said in a post on X.

The All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam general secretary, former Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami said: “I commend the Indian Armed Forces for their precise execution of Operation Sindoor, targeting terror camps in Pakistan and PoJK in response to the Pahalgam attack.”

The Rashtriya Janata Dal asserted that the people of India are happy with the action taken against the terrorists under ‘Operation Sindoor’ and the opposition parties are also overjoyed.

RJD Rajya Sabha member Manoj Jha said, “I salute the valour of the Indian Army again and again….The whole country is standing in its support. The people who lost their loved ones and after losing them, the whole country shared that pain, today those tears will stop for some time.”

Hailing the air strikes on terrorists camps across the line of control, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh chanted: “Bharat Mata ki Jai.”

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath hailed Operation Sindoor with “Jai Hind” and “Jai Hind ki Sena”.

Maharashtra Deputy CM and Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shinde posted “Jai Hind. Operation Sindoor” on X.

Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) leader and Union minister Chirag Paswan said: “Satyamev Jayate. Jai Hind ki Sena.”