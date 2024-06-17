LDF LS poll debacle result of Kerala CM Vijayan’s arrogance, minority appeasement: CPI

In a critical review of the outcome of the Kerala Lok Sabha elections, the Communist Party of India (CPI) held Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan responsible for the poll outcome debacle of the Left Front in.

The CPI is the second largest constituent of the CPI-M-led ruling Left Democratic Front (LDF) in the state.

The Thiruvananthapuram District Council, on Sunday, pointed out that the chief minister’s arrogance and the underperformance of cabinet ministers were the key factors that contributed to the electoral defeat of the LDF in the state.

Advertisement

Several leaders were of the view that the strategy of overemphasising minority appeasement distanced the electorate from the LDF. They said excessive appeasement of minorities backfired on the front. “The minority appeasement went overboard. Most of the political and civic meetings turned into religious gatherings. Religious leaders were given undue importance. Even a candidate for a Rajya Sabha seat was selected from a minority group,” said some of the participants.

The participants of the meeting also pointed out that issues such as financial mismanagement associated with the Nava Kerala Sabha, delays in disbursement of welfare pensions, and non-availability of essential commodities at the Supplyco outlets led to alienation of the voters.

The electoral defeat was also attributed to allegations of corruption involving the chief minister’s daughter, Veena Vijayan. “The CM’s daughter being dragged into a controversy at a time when the elections were due also led to the defeat of the LDF. The debt-ridden Supplyco’s inability to provide essential items to its outlets also went against the LDF,” they said

Some reportedly even argued that governance won’t improve unless a new chief minister comes to power while others argued that anti-incumbency sentiments significantly affected the outcome.

The LDF faced severe drubbing in the Lok Sabha polls in Kerala. The LDF could win only one of the 20 seats in the state.