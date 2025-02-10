Lawyers demand CBI probe into ‘custodial death’ in J-K’s Kathua

Jammu lawyers led by former advocate general Mohammad Aslam Goni on Monday demanded registration of an FIR and independent enquiry by CBI into the alleged custodial death of Makhan Din who was interrogated by the police in connection with a terrorist attack in Billawar where four soldiers were killed.

Talking to media, the lawyer expressed deep anguish and concern over the dying declaration of the 26-year-old tribal boy, who in a mosque after taking Holy Quran on his head, denied his links with subversive activities as alleged by the police and blamed the police of third-degree torture and expressed his innocence in a video before ending his life.

Goni vehemently urged that the video footage of the deceased was sufficient for registration of a criminal case against those who inflicted third-degree torture to the deceased Makhan Din, but as a cover-up exercise, the district administration of Kathua has ordered a magisterial probe to be conducted by the naib-tehsildar and besides this a departmental enquiry has been ordered to be conducted by DIG of the range.

The Former Advocate General while questioning the credibility of in-house enquiries branded the same as an eye-wash and an attempt to shield the culprits so that truth becomes a casualty. While referring to several judgments of the Supreme Court on custodial torture, the senior counsel stated that only impartial and independent probe will unmask the larger gamut of the game and termed the magisterial probe as a farce.

Goni complimented MLA Dr. Rameshwar Thakur for standing with the family of deceased Makhan Din and demanded immediate registration of FIR in the ‘custodial torture’ and subsequent death of Makhan Din.

Others who were present along with Goni were advocates Mohammad Anwar Chowdhary, Sheikh Shakeel Ahmed, Ahtsham Hussain Bhat, Arshad Majid Malik, Mumtaz Chowdhary, Mohammad Akram Chowdhary, Mohammad Azam Choudhary, Yasser Iqbal Chowdhary, Vishal Gupta, Pushkin, Tanzeel Illahi, Jameel Ahmed and Mohammad Ausman Chowdhary.