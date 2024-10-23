Lawrence Bishnoi is action arm of Government of India: Canadian police

In an exclusive interview with The Statesman, the Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) has said notorious gangster Lawrence Bishnoi is the action arm of the Government of India.

The police also reiterated its controversial claim that the Indian government used the notorious Lawrence Bishnoi group to target Sikh separatists in Canada.

In response to a question about the evidence backing this serious accusation, the RCMP stated that its findings stemmed from extensive investigations carried out with “the highest standards in law enforcement.”

Advertisement

“The RCMP has collected evidence through continuous and comprehensive investigations, conducted in accordance with the highest standards in law enforcement. Investigations have revealed that some of the alleged criminal activities occurring in Canada were conducted by the BISHNOI gang.

“Investigations also revealed that BISHNOI is the action arm of the Government of India and he directs these criminal operations from jail in India,” the RCMP told the newspaper through an email interaction.

When asked to reveal the nature of the evidence, the Canadian police chose not to provide any further details in “order to preserve the integrity of the ongoing investigation” but added “additional information may be disclosed through the judicial process.”

The Canadian police, also investigating the Hardeep Singh Nijjar case, which is the basis of the ongoing diplomatic row between New Delhi and Ottawa, claimed that it shared evidence with the Indian government during a meeting on October 12.

“RCMP made attempts to share evidence with Indian law enforcement counterparts, but these were unsuccessful. Evidence was shared during the October 12 meeting between Canadian and Indian government officials, which included RCMP Deputy Commissioner of Federal Policing,” the RCMP stated.

According to the RCMP, the Bishnoi gang, led by jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi in India, is acting as an operational arm of the Indian government, with directives coming from within prison walls.

The Government of India, on the other hand, has dismissed these accusations, calling them ironic. India has pointed out that for over a decade, it has been seeking the extradition of various gang members linked to the Bishnoi group, believed to be hiding in Canada. These requests, numbering 26, have been ignored by Canadian authorities.

When questioned on this, the RCMP redirected inquiries to Canada’s Department of Justice, refusing to comment further on extradition matters.

On investigation in Nijjar case

The investigation into the killing of Hardeep Singh Nijjar continues, with the RCMP declining to offer substantial updates due to the case being before the courts.

The RCMP only noted that details might emerge later through judicial proceedings.

“The investigation pertaining to the homicide of Hardeep Singh NIjjar is ongoing and currently before the courts, therefore we will not be providing additional details at this time. Additional information may be disclosed through the judicial process,” it said.

On allegations against Indian diplomats

Allegations against Indian diplomats stationed in Canada remain a heated issue, with the RCMP reiterating that Indian officials had used their positions for clandestine activities, including gathering intelligence for New Delhi.

Despite these claims, Canada has yet to present concrete evidence in the public domain, and no formal charges have been filed against any Indian diplomat.

The RCMP admitted that there are complexities involved in prosecuting foreign diplomats, particularly within the limits of Canada’s legal framework.

When asked about the evidence of Canadian allegations against Indian diplomats, the RCMP said, “Generally speaking, investigations related to national security can be very complex and require a significant amount of time.

“Our investigations have uncovered that Indian Diplomats and consular officials based in Canada leveraged their official positions to engage in clandestine activities, such as collecting information for the Government of India, either directly or through their proxies; and other individuals who acted voluntarily or through coercion.

It further added, “From a law enforcement perspective, there are certain limits to what actions the judicial system will permit when it comes to diplomats and consular officials based in Canada. Investigations into the allegations involving agents of the Government of India are ongoing and may result in additional charges.