Law Commission invites views on Uniform Civil Code

The 22nd Law Commission of India has solicited views and ideas of public at large and recognized religious organizations about the Uniform Civil Code, the Ministry of Law and Justice said on Wednesday.

The 22nd Law Commission of India is currently examining the Uniform Civil Code on a reference from the Ministry of Law and Justice.

The 21st Law Commission of India had earlier examined the subject of the Uniform Civil Code and solicited the views of all the stakeholders through its appeal along with a questionnaire dated 7th October, 2016 and further public appeals and notices in March and April, 2018.

Pursuant to the same, there have been overwhelming responses received by the Law Commission. The 21st Law Commission had issued a consultation paper on “Reforms of Family Law” on 31st August, 2018.

Since more than three years have lapsed from the date of issuance of the Consultation Paper, bearing in mind the relevance and importance of the subject, and various Court orders on the subject, the 22nd Law Commission of India considered it expedient to deliberate afresh over the subject.

Accordingly, the 22nd Law Commission of India has decided to solicit views and ideas of the public at large and recognized religious organizations about the Uniform Civil Code.

Those who are interested and willing may present their views within a period of 30 days from the date of the Notice through “click here” button or by Email at [email protected] to the Law Commission of India, the Ministry of Law and Justice said in a release.