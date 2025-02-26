Law assists those who are vigilant, not those who sleep over their rights: Orissa High Court

The litigant who sleeps over his rights shall not get favour of the Court. The law assists only those who are vigilant, and not those who sleep over their rights, the Orissa High Court observed while dismissing the review petition filed by a batch of petitioners challenging the order of a tribunal a decade back.

It aptly applies in the present case, as the petitioners have failed to act diligently and vigilantly in pursuing their legal remedies in time, the Single Bench of Justice Sibo Sankar Mishra stated in an order of dismissal of a review petition.

The petitioners have filed the Review Petition primarily on the merits of the case although the appeal has been dismissed only on the ground of delay. The State Education Tribunal in a judgment on 22 January 2014 allowed the application of the opposite parties made under Section 24-B of the Orissa Education Act, 1969.

The limitation period prescribed for filing the Appeal against the order passed by the State Education Tribunal under Section 24-C of the Orissa Education Act, 1969 is 60 days. However, the petitioners have filed the First Appeal after the inordinate delay of 600 days, the order uploaded on the High Court website on Tuesday stated.