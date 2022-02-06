Lata Mangeshkar succumbs to ‘post-Covid multi-organ failure’

Veteran singer Bharat Ratna Lata Mangeshkar passed away at a private hospital after a 28-day-long prolonged battle with Covid-19, pneumonia and related issues, here on Sunday morning, a hospital official said here.

A spokesperson for Breach Candy Hospital said she breathed her last at 8.12 a.m. due to post-Covid multi-organ failure after 28 days in the hospital.

Earlier, Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut and Union Minister Nitin Gadkari shared the sad news stunning the nation.

Rashmi Thackeray, wife of Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, Nationalist Congress Party President Sharad Pawar, Raut and others visited the hospital a short while ago to meet and condole the bereaved Mangeshkar clan.

Gadkari also confirmed that he took ‘darshan’ of Lata-Didi and recalled her legendary singing skills, her contributions to the world of music and the nation, as top leaders condoled her demise.