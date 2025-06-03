Large turnout at Kheer Bhawani Mela ‘good sign’ after Pahalgam terror attack: LG Sinha

J&K Lt. Governor Manoj Sinha on Tuesday described the large turnout of devotees at the Kheer Bhawani Mela in the Ganderbal district of Kashmir as a “good sign”, especially in the light of the recent terror attack in Pahalgam.

“The devotees have come in large numbers to attend the Mela Kheer Bhawani. This is a good sign as this is the first time after 22 April that such a crowd has gathered at a place in Kashmir,” Sinha told reporters after offering prayers at the temple.

On the auspicious occasion of Jyeshtha Ashtami, Sinha paid obeisance to Mata Kheer Bhawani and prayed for peace and prosperity of J&K and well-being of one and all.

During his visit to the holy shrine of Mata Kheer Bhawani at Tulmulla, the lieutenant governor interacted with the devotees and extended his heartiest greetings on the auspicious occasion.

A large number of Kashmiri Pandits from across the country have arrived to participate in the annual event.

Interacting with media persons, the Lt. governor reaffirmed the commitment of the J&K Administration to make the pilgrimage of the devotees of Mata Kheer Bhawani convenient, safe and hassle-free.

“Devotees in large numbers visited Mata Kheer Bhawani temple today and it’s a good sign. I think after the heinous terror attack on April 22, it is for the first time that people in such large numbers have assembled at one particular place in Kashmir. May Mata Kheer Bhawani keep showering her blessings on the people of Jammu and Kashmir.

“The preparation is in full swing for the annual Shri Amarnath Ji Yatra. The construction work at Yatri Niwas is also going on. We have made all necessary arrangements. For the security of yatris, the authorities are on alert. I request pilgrims from across the country to come for Shri Amarnath Ji Yatra,” the Lt. governor said.

He also interacted with the devotees and members of Kashmiri Pandit community and assured them of due consideration and appropriate redressal of the issues highlighted by them. He also reviewed the progress of Yatri Bhawan at Mata Kheer Bhawani temple.

National Conference President Dr. Farooq Abdullah and PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti also visited the Kheer Bhawani temple and met the devotees.