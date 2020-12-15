More than 94 lakh patients have recovered from COVID-19 in the country, while presently there are only about 3.4 lakhs active cases and it is declining further.

More than 15.55 crore tests have been conducted till date, while cumulative positivity rate is 6.37% and the average daily positivity rate during last week was 3.00% in the country. The recovery rate at 95.12% is amongst the highest in the world.

India having 7178 cases per million population still figures among the lowest in the world. Even in terms of deaths which have occurred, India is amongst the lowest at 104 deaths per million population.

In terms of case fatality rate also, India at 1.45% figures below the global average of 2.26%. This has been stated by Rajesh Bhushan, Union Health Secretary, in course of a media briefing on the action taken by the Government, preparedness and updates on COVID-19, at National Media Centre in New Delhi today.

The Health Secretary also informed that five states having the highest average number of cases in a week-on-week basis are Kerala, Maharashtra, Rajasthan, West Bengal and Delhi.

Briefing about the latest developments in plans and preparations for vaccination, the Health Secretary informed, all of the 36 states and UTs have concluded meetings of State Steering Committee as well as State Task Force.

633 districts have already concluded meetings of District Task Force. Further, 23 Union Ministries and Departments under the Centre & States have been identified and assigned roles with respect to planning, implementation, social mobilization, awareness generation etc., for the vaccine-roll out.

The Health Secretary informed that detailed instructions on Infection Prevention and Control Practices during vaccination have been issued in order to remain prepared to handle Adverse Events Following Immunization (AEFI) that may crop up post-vaccination.

For this, states have been told to identify at least one AEFI Management Centre in each block. It can be a Primary Health Centre, Community Health Centre, District Hospital, private health facilities or any other fixed health facility with medical officers and para-medical staff. AEFI reporting will be done through Co-WIN. Every session sites will be linked to designated AEFI Management Centres, stated the Health Secretary.

The Health Secretary further informed: