Lankan Prez, UK, Dutch PMs call Modi to condemn terror attack, express solidarity with India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday received calls from several world leaders who condemned the terror attack in Pahalgam and expressed solidarity with India in its fight against terrorism.

Sri Lankan President Anura Kumara Dissanayake, UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer and Netherlands Prime Minister Dick Schoof were among the leaders who spoke to Mr Modi.

”PM @Keir_Starmer of UK called PM @narendramodi and conveyed his sincere condolences on the innocent lives lost in the heinous terror attack on Indian soil. He strongly condemned the barbaric terror attack and expressed that UK stands with the people of India in this hour of tragedy,” Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said on ‘X’.

In another post, the spokesperson said, ”PM Dick Schoof of Netherlands@MinPres called PM@narendramodi and conveyed condolences on the tragic and inhuman cross border terror attack in Pahalgam, India. He strongly condemned the cowardly act and rejected terrorism in all its forms and manifestations.”

Sri Lankan President Anura Kumara Dissanayake wrote on ‘X’ this evening, “Deeply shocked by the terrorist attack in Pahalgam that claimed 26 innocent lives. Just spoke with PM Narendra Modi to convey Sri Lanka’s solidarity & our shared commitment against terrorism. Our hearts go out to the victims’ families. We stand with India in these difficult times.”

Last night, French President Emmanuel Macron had called the PM and later wrote on ‘X’ that he had expressed his country’s solidarity with India in the wake of the terror attack. ”France, along with its allies, will continue its fight against terror wherever necessary,” he said.

Meanwhile, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar met Ambassador of Israel Reuven Azar and appreciated Israel’s steadfast support in combating cross-border terrorism.

Mr Jaishankar also had a meeting with Nepal Ambassador Shankar P Sharma and conveyed his condolences on the death of a Nepali national during the Pahalgam terror attack.

The foreign minister also met Argentine ambassador Mariano Caucino, who strongly condemned the Pahalgam attack.