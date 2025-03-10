Language row resonates in Parliament: Pradhan calls DMK “uncivilised”; Walkout in RS

The Tamil Nadu language war echoed in Parliament after the two houses reconvened on Monday after the recess.

Opposition MPs staged a walkout from the Rajya Sabha over the issue of delimitation and the New Education Policy (NEP).

Advertisement

In the Lok Sabha, the DMK protested the implementation of the NEP in Tamil Nadu. Their Members walked into the well of the House and protested on the issue.

Advertisement

Amid DMK’s opposition to the New Education Policy (NEP), Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan launched a scathing attack on the ruling party in Tamil Nadu and accused it of ruining the future of students.

Pradhan accused the ruling party in Tamil Nadu of ruining the future of students by opposing NEP. “…They (DMK) are dishonest. They are not committed to the students of Tamil Nadu. They are ruining the future of Tamil Nadu students,” he said.

Pradhan went a step further and called the DMK “undemocratic and uncivilised,” alleging that the party was indulging in politics.

“Their only job is to raise language barriers. They are doing politics. They are doing mischief. They are undemocratic and uncivilised…,” he added.

Taking strong exception to Pradhan’s remarks, DMK member Kanimozhi expressed her disappointment, stating, “I am very pained and hurt that the minister (Dharmendra Pradhan) has called the members of Parliament and the people of Tamil Nadu uncivilised… In our meeting, we clearly said that we have issues with the NEP and we cannot accept it in full. The three-language policy is not acceptable to the people of Tamil Nadu. The CM of Tamil Nadu has written to the Prime Minister (Narendra Modi) and the Education Minister (Mr Pradhan) saying that we have issues with the NEP and it cannot be accepted in total…”

Following this, the minister expressed regret over his remarks and offered to take them back. “I should not have used those words. Withdraw my words if they hurt anyone,” he said, responding to the DMK’s lawmaker.

Opposition MPs staged a walkout in the Rajya Sabha over the issue of delimitation and the NEP.

Union Health Minister JP Nadda slammed the opposition over the notices under Rule 267 over the walkout. He said that it was a vicious design by the Opposition to demand the institution of Parliament was they were interested in debate but wanted to give an impression that the government does not want to answer or enter into a debate.

The remarks come against the backdrop of Stalin’s strong opposition to the three-language policy in NEP. It also comes a day after DMK MPs passed a resolution during a meeting where they vowed to resist “Hindi imposition” and demand a fair share of funds for Tamil Nadu.

The first part of Parliament’s Budget session this year drew to a close on February 13.