Language row: DMK launches ‘Get Out Modi’ campaign; BJP counters with ‘Get Out Stalin’

Intensifying the ongoing confrontation between the ruling DMK and the BJP over the NEP-2020 and its attendant three-language policy, Friday witnessed the Dravidian major launching the ‘Get Out Modi’ campaign on social media and the saffron party countering it with the ‘Get Out Stalin’ campaign’.

Not content with the online campaign, the DMK held a meeting at the party headquarters Anna Arivalayam, presided by Deputy Chief Minister and DMK Youth Wing Secretary Udhayanidhi Stalin. The meeting demanded an open apology from Union Education Minister Dharmednra Pradhan and resolutions condemning the Union Government for its intransigence on the three-language formula and denial of funds due to the state under the SSA programme. Both the parties carried out a poster campaign across Chennai and other places.

Interestingly, in a novel protest rangoli in front of houses were drawn across the state with slogans and portraits opposing Hindi imposition, joining the chorus against the three – language policy that the Centre is forcing upon the unwilling state and expressing solidarity with the government in its crusade. Twitter, Instagram and WhatsApp, besides Facebook, are awash with memes.

Countering the Dravidian major, the BJP launched the ‘Get Out Stalin’ campaign with Annamalai, slamming Chief Minister MK Stalin for perpetuating dynastic politics and heading a tainted cabinet.

Taking to X, he wrote: “For high-handedness of one family, having a tainted cabinet, being an epicentre of corruption, turning a blind eye to lawlessness, turning TN into a haven for drugs and illicit liquor, mounting debt, dilapidated education ministry, precarious environment for women and children, divisive politics based on caste snd religion, ceaseless failures in delivering good governance, flawed policies and not fulfilling electoral promises, this DMK led govt in TN will be dethroned by the people soon with a hashtag #GetOutStalin.”

It all started with Udhayanidhi challenging Annamalai to step into the arterial Anna Salai leave alone laying a siege to the DMK Headquarters. He also coined the slogan ‘Get Out Modi. The saffron party too is paying back in the same coin. Meanwhile, the Congress in Tamil Nadu has announced a black flag protest against Union Home Minister Amit Sha, who is slated to attend the Maha Shivratri jamboree at the sprawling Yoga centre of Jaggi Vasudev at the foothills of Velliangiri, near Coimbatore.