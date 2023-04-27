Landslides block Jammu-Srinagar National Highway

The Jammu-Srinagar National Highway was closed for vehicular traffic due to landslides at Shalgari Banihal, officials said on Thursday.

“Jammu Srinagar NHW blocked at Shalgari, Banihal due to major landslide. People are advised to ask TCUs before journey,” Jammu and Kashmir Traffic police said in a tweet.

The traffic police said that the “clearance work is in progress”.

The highway is the lifeline of the Kashmir valley and the main road link connecting Kashmir with the rest of the country.

Kashmir-bound trucks laden with essential supplies and other vehicles pass through the highway and fruit carrying trucks from Kashmir head for the rest of the country through this road.