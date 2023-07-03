Landslide Hits Jammu-Srinagar National Highway, Heavy Rainfall Expected in Sub-Himalayan Regions

In an unfortunate incident, a landslide struck the Jammu-Srinagar national highway in Ramban district on Monday, causing disruptions in traffic movement along one lane of this vital road, as reported by officials.

The landslide occurred in the Kunfer area of Chanderkote, accentuating the need for immediate attention. It is crucial to note that the 270-kilometer-long Jammu-Srinagar national highway is the sole all-weather road that connects Kashmir with the rest of the country, making this disruption a matter of concern.

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecasted the likelihood of experiencing very heavy rainfall in certain parts of Sub-Himalayan West Bengal, Meghalaya, and Sikkim on July 3. Following that, Kerala and Karnataka are expected to encounter heavy rainfall on July 4 and 5. This weather update calls for heightened caution and preparedness in these regions.

Officials have confirmed that the landslide impact on the Jammu-Srinagar national highway affected traffic movement in one lane, while the other lane remains unaffected, ensuring the continuous flow of vehicles. Authorities are working diligently to address the situation and restore normalcy as soon as possible.

Highlighting the gravity of landslides in India, data from the IMD indicates that over 12% of the country’s territory is prone to such incidents. Regrettably, landslides claim the lives of around 300 individuals annually, making them the third most fatal disasters worldwide. Additionally, the management of these disasters incurs substantial costs, estimated at approximately $400 billion per year.

Analyzing the global perspective, India ranks highest in construction-triggered landslide events, accounting for 28% of such occurrences. China follows closely behind at 9%, with Pakistan recording 6% of these incidents.