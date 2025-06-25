Landslide Cripples Rail Link in Assam’s Hill Section; NFR Working to Restore Connectivity

Train services in the Lumding–Badarpur Hill section of Assam have come to a halt after a massive landslide, triggered by relentless rains, damaged nearly 100 metres of railway track.

The collapse of a slope just from the line caused extensive disruption, severing a key lifeline that connects the Barak Valley with the rest of Assam and the northeastern region.

The Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) has launched a round-the-clock restoration operation to reopen the vital stretch.

More than 25 heavy machines, including JCBs, excavators, and dumpers, are at work, supported by approximately 200 labourers and engineers on the ground. The Divisional Railway Manager of Lumding, along with other senior NFR officials, is directly overseeing the effort, which has been described as a race against time, a statement said.

A high-level coordination meeting was held on June 24 to strategise the restoration plan. It was attended by Assam’s Chief Secretary, the General Manager of NFR, and senior officials from the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) and other central agencies. Following the meeting, a joint action plan was rolled out focusing on slope stabilisation and debris clearance—key hurdles before long-term repairs can begin.

However, the work is being hindered by the unstable terrain and persistent rainfall. NFR officials estimate that nearly 25,000 cubic metres of debris must be cleared before any serious repair can be undertaken.

The disruption has led to widespread cancellations and partial terminations of several passenger and express trains, including the Rangiya–Silchar Express, Guwahati–Silchar Express, and the prestigious Tejas Rajdhani connecting Agartala to Delhi. Other long-distance trains from Bengaluru, Kolkata, and Thiruvananthapuram have also been forced to cut short their journeys due to the line blockage.

The Lumding–Badarpur section has been vulnerable to landslides, particularly during the monsoon season. Built through difficult terrain and hilly slopes, the route is not only a crucial passenger corridor but also vital for transporting essential commodities to Tripura, Mizoram, Manipur, and parts of southern Assam.

The NFR has expressed hope that the line could be restored within a week, weather permitting. Until then, passengers have been urged to monitor updates through official railway communication channels to stay informed about cancellations and rescheduling.