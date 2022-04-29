Lalu’s release from jail amid RJD-JD-U bonhomie infuses sudden interest in Bihar politics

Amid RJD’s proposal to chief minister Nitish Kumar to return to the mainstream of socialism, the release of party chief Lalu Prasad from Jharkhand jail has infused sudden interest in Bihar politics which look to be taking swift turns with each passing day. Prasad who is currently undergoing treatment in AIIMS, Delhi under judicial custody is likely to reach Patna soon. He has already announced to return to active politics.

Prasad’s release from jail in the multi-million dollar fodder scam comes close on the heels of his party asking the chief minister to join hands with the RJD for his socialist leanings.

“He (Nitish Kumar) is our old socialist friend. We will happily welcome him to our camp if he merges his JD-U with the RJD and accepts Tejashwi Yadav as the leader,” state RJD president Jagadanand Singh told the media today. He said Kumar would have to take a call over returning to the mainstream of socialism since “this stream was not going towards him anymore”.

The fresh development has heated up the political scene in Bihar amid strain in the relations between the two NDA partners. Political experts say Prasad’s visit to the state capital might see some unexpected developments in the state political scene with the two political rivals meeting twice over the Iftar party during the past six days and the growing bonhomie between the two only two visible now.

There are reports that Prasad could hold a meeting of party legislators and seek their opinions over the current political situation in the state. His visit could also end the continuing conflicts between his two sons, Tej Pratap Yadav and Tejashwi Yadav over who will be his legal heir.

Although Prasad has lent his weight behind his younger son Tejashwi over this issue and allowed him to run the party, his over-ambitious elder son has been constantly putting obstacles in the way of his younger brother. The family conflicts if solved could further boost up the party strength, experts said.

The RJD supporters have suddenly got upbeat and are in a celebratory mood this Ramjan over Prasad getting bails in all the four fodder scam cases related to Jharkhand.

In fact, it was during the holy period that Prasad received a couple of good news. While during the RJD’s Iftar party hosted on 22 April, he was granted bail by the Jharkhand high court in fodder scandal related Doranda treasury, today on the occasion of another Iftar party hosted by the JD-U, the court issued an order to release him from jail.

Amid flurry of political developments, a hot debate continues over the next move of Bihar chief minister who has kept the card close to his chest so far. While some say he may shift to Delhi to make way for his BJP colleague to take control of Bihar throne, another speculation says he may go back to the RJD camp to start his new innings in politics amid a potential Prime Ministerial face completely missing in the opposition camp.