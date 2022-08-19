Lalu Yadav’s son-in-law attends official meeting, BJP guns for ‘Parivarvad’ in Bihar

Bharatiya Janata Party has accused the newly formed government in Bihar of promoting ‘Parivarvad’ after Lalu Yadav son in law Shailesh Kumar attended the government officials’ meeting of the Pollution Control Board.

The controversy errupted when newly appointed Bihar’s Forest and Environment Minister Tej Pratap Yadav took his brother-in-law Shailesh along to the government meeting. BJP is targeting Tej Pratap for violating the due official protocols.

Lalu Yadav’s elder son-in-law, Shailesh Kumar, attended the government meeting sitting right next to the chairman of the Pollution Control Board.

Tej Pratap Yadav took oath as minister in the Nitish Kumar cabinet on August 16 and took charge of the environment, forest and climate change department on the same day.

Yadav chaired a review meeting of the environment, forest, and climate change department at Aranya Bhawan on 17th August. Tej Pratap’s brother-in-law was seen sitting in this meeting with department officials.

On 18th August, Tej Pratap reviewed another meeting with officials of the Bihar Pollution Control Board, where Shailesh Kumar was once again seen attending the meeting. He was seen sitting along with the chairman of the Pollution Control Board.

Shailesh Kumar is the elder son-in-law of Lalu Yadav and husband of Misa Bharti.

Targeting Nitish Kumar, Bihar Former Deputy CM Sushil Modi said, “Has Nitish Ji given permission that now brother-in-law will not only participate in government meetings but will also conduct.”