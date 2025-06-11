Lalu Yadav turns 78; urges party to uphold social justice, secularism

Former Bihar chief minister Lalu Prasad Yadav on Wednesday celebrated his 78th birthday along with family members, party leaders and workers here. He also cut a 78-pound cake with a sword to mark the occasion.

In a message to party leaders and workers, the RJD patriarch said, “We must continue our efforts to bring about change in the lives of the poor, exploited and the underprivileged people, and give them a sense of respect by embracing them. At the same time, everyone should work to boost the Ganga-Jamuni culture, spread brotherhood and to strengthen social justice and secularism in the country.”

Party workers celebrated the occasion as Social Harmony Day. They provided food to the poor and hungry, distributed fruits amongst the poor patients in hospitals, donated books and stationery material among poor children and planted saplings across Bihar.

Bihar RJD Spokesperson Ejaz Ahmed said, “Whenever there will be discussion about social justice, upliftment of the deprived and Dalits, giving them a voice and equality, establishing harmony and secularism in the country, Laluji will be mentioned prominently and respectfully.”

The RJD Supremo is expected to play an important role in the upcoming Bihar assembly polls as his ability to network with anti-BJP leaders is unparalleled. It was evident as greetings poured in from all quarters for the leader who reshaped politics of Bihar.

In his birthday message to Lalu Prasad, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin said, “He has been a pioneering force in Indian politics, placing the marginalised at the centre of power. By firmly advancing the implementation of the Mandal Commission recommendations and standing strong against communal forces, he reshaped the national discourse on Social Justice. Wishing him good health and a long life.”

Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi also greeted the RJD National President. In a message posted on ‘X’, he said, “Our relationship has not been limited to politics – it has been a deep human bond, based on common values and the struggle for social justice.”

He added, “Your life has been full of struggles, but you have always raised your voice with strength and courage for those who are often unheard. Today on your birthday, I wish you good health and a long life.”