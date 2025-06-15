Lalu Prasad under fire for alleged insult to Ambedkar, faces action under SC/ST Act

The Bihar State Commission for Scheduled Caste has sent a notice to RJD supremo Lalu Prasad Yadav over alleged insult to Baba Saheb Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar’s portrait seeking his response within 15 days.

A video clip of Lalu Yadav’s birthday celebration that has gone viral shows that a supporter visits with a portrait of Ambedkar and places it close to the RJD patriarch’s feet before greeting him.

It has triggered widespread outrage in the political circles of Bihar. The JD(U) and BJP leaders have accused the RJD of consistently disrespecting Ambedkar and Dalit sentiments.

Taking suo motu cognisance of the alleged insult of Ambedkar’s portrait, the State Scheduled Caste Commission has issued a notice against him, warning him of registering a case under the SC/ST Act if he fails to give an explanation.

Commenting on the notice, JDU leader Ashok Chaudhary said that the Bihar State Commission for Scheduled Caste is a constitutional institution and Lalu Yadav should respond to the notice.

Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Samrat Chaudhary has demanded an apology from Lalu Prasad for the incident.

Refuting the BJP and JD(U) leaders’ claim, the RJD issued a note on social media platform ‘X’, saying that there is no question of disrespect as Lalu Yadav has the highest respect for Dr Ambedkar. It was the RJD leader who first installed a life-size statue of Baba Saheb Ambedkar Saheb in front of Patna High Court in Bihar, followed by placing his statue in every district of Bihar.”

It added: “Despite the doctors’ advice not to meet anyone after kidney transplant, Lalu Prasad ji meets the poor, Dalits, extremely backward and needy for six hours every day. Bahujans are not bothered by such agendas of yours.”