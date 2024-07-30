Lakshman Prasad Acharya Sworn in as New Governor of Assam

In a formal ceremony held on Tuesday afternoon, Lakshman Prasad Acharya was sworn in as the new Governor of Assam in Guwahati.

The event took place at Srimanta Sankardeva Kalakshetra, where the oath was administered by Chief Justice of Gauhati High Court, Vijay Bishnoi.

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, along with several cabinet ministers and other dignitaries, were present to witness the swearing-in ceremony.

Advertisement

Acharya succeeds Gulab Chand Kataria, who has recently been appointed as the Governor of Punjab and the Administrator of the Union Territory of Chandigarh.

At 59, Acharya not only takes on the responsibilities of the Governor of Assam but will also hold the additional charge of Manipur. Before this new role, he served as the Governor of Sikkim.

A prominent figure, Acharya has a background in the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), and he has previously been a member of the Uttar Pradesh Legislative Council.